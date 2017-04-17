Florida man allegedly shoots, robs friend; friend covers for him
Christian James Sryock, 19, and Brandon Scott Raley, 20, went to a wildlife area in Sumter County to "either buy or sell drugs to someone," according to the Daily Commercial . He then left, but went back for his friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning
|2 min
|BiZKiT
|5
|www.chemsarus.com corruption warning
|13 hr
|BiZKiT
|3
|This and That (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Sarah
|25,994
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|23 hr
|Garret
|7
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|23 hr
|Garret
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC