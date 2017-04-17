Florida man accused of lying about blaze

Florida man accused of lying about blaze

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A Florida Department of Corrections employee was arrested after he allegedly started a fire and lied about it, deputies said. Sgt. Ryan Washburn, who works at Desoto Annex Correctional Institution, allegedly started a fire with his Jeep and fabricated a story about the car being stolen to cover it up, according to the News Chief .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 3 hr BiZKiT 9
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 3 hr BiZKiT 16
research chemicals shop liste (Oct '16) 3 hr BiZKiT 13
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU (Oct '16) 3 hr BiZKiT 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 3 hr BiZKiT 9
Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning 3 hr BiZKiT 5
www.chemsarus.com corruption warning 16 hr BiZKiT 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC