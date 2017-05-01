Florida Legislaturea s secrecy leaving public in the dark
As it nears the end of its session the Florida Legislature has had a heck of a ride. One state senator utters horrendous, hurtful words more often spewed in secret, while lawmakers instead, have drawn a veil of secrecy over how they are conducting the public's business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|6 hr
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Sat
|joe
|16
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|2
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Gill
|446
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|Apr 27
|Fleas
|5
