Florida Legislature seeks common ground on medical marijuana
The author of the Florida Senate's bill to implement the state's medical marijuana constitutional amendment is hopeful he can reach a compromise agreement with the House of Representatives. Sen. Rob Bradley's bill made it through its final committee stop on Tuesday, as it was passed by the Senate's Appropriations Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|19 hr
|Garret
|6
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC