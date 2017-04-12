Florida Legislature Makes Slow Progre...

Florida Legislature Makes Slow Progress on Medical Pot Rules

18 hrs ago

Florida's voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November that formally legalized medical marijuana for chronic pain and other ailments, but with less than a month to go in their session, Florida legislators remain far apart on how to implement it. Bills in the Senate and House don't agree on the details of expanding access to the drug, from adding pot distributors to deciding whether doctors can prescribe marijuana to people who haven't been their patients for at least three months.

