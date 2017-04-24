Florida Legislature at 'Stalemate' Over New State Budget
The first but crucial round of negotiations between the House and Senate broke down Sunday. Legislators have less than two weeks left in their annual session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|14 hr
|Garret
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC