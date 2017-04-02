Florida Insurance Agent Gets 4 Years ...

Florida Insurance Agent Gets 4 Years for $100K Premium Theft

A former Florida insurance agent has been convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from two elderly clients, according to a statement from the state's Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater. The Florida Department of Financial Services said that a scheme, concocted by Vinodh Raghubir, was discovered in late 2015 when employees with one of the client's financial institutions, Fairwinds Credit Union, noticed that their client had written a large check to pay a life insurance premium.

