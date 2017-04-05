Florida House Votes to Protect Florid...

Florida House Votes to Protect Florida's Reemployment Program

The Florida House of Representatives today unanimously voted to strengthen the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's efforts to fight fraud in the state's Reemployment Assistance program. The House passed HB 671, sponsored by Representative Mike LaRosa, which provides DEO access to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' DAVID System, including the state photo identification database.



