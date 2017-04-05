Florida House Votes to Protect Florida's Reemployment Program
The Florida House of Representatives today unanimously voted to strengthen the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's efforts to fight fraud in the state's Reemployment Assistance program. The House passed HB 671, sponsored by Representative Mike LaRosa, which provides DEO access to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' DAVID System, including the state photo identification database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|8 hr
|Franco
|20
|This and That (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Sarah
|25,992
|Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15)
|Wed
|BlunderCONgress
|4
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|blockhead deserters
|16
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer
|Apr 2
|linda35ny
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Apr 2
|BiZKiT
|74
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC