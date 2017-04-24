Florida House takes aim at 'liquor wall'

A heavily lobbied measure that would remove a Depression-era "wall" separating the sale of liquor and groceries was positioned --- after more than two hours of discussion Tuesday --- for a final House vote as soon as Wednesday. The House agreed to take up a Senate-approved version of the proposal , after years of debate that has pitted the supermarket giant Publix and small liquor stores against retailers Walmart and Target.

