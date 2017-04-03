Florida House backs a Stand Your Grounda shift
The House voted 74-39 for the measure , which is supported by Second Amendment groups and now will go back to the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15)
|Wed
|BlunderCONgress
|4
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|blockhead deserters
|16
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Tue
|strange things go...
|24
|Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer
|Apr 2
|linda35ny
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Apr 2
|BiZKiT
|74
|Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor Germany.
|Apr 2
|BiZKiT
|1
|Neighbor shooting ice at Windows; what to do?
|Apr 1
|Criminal Neighbors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC