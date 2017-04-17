Florida governor takes prosecutor off murder cases for death penalty stance
Florida Governor Rick Scott on Monday removed a prosecutor from 21 murder cases in the Orlando area because she has said she would not seek the death penalty during her tenure. The Republican governor previously took Aramis Ayala, the elected prosecutor in central Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit who took office this year, off the case of a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer after she refused to consider capital punishment.
