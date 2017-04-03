Florida governor reassigns 21 more mu...

Florida governor reassigns 21 more murder cases as part of death-penalty dispute with prosecutor

Read more: The Washington Post

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Monday that he was removing a state attorney from about two dozen murder cases, escalating a dispute between the two officials over the death penalty in one of the country's most active capital-punishment states. The announcement from Scott, a Republican, came a little more than two weeks after Aramis Ayala, a Democratic state attorney elected last year, announced that she would no longer seek the death penalty in any cases .

