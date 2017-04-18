Florida day care worker accused of po...

Florida day care worker accused of possessing child porn

2 hrs ago

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Tuesday that Justin Dwayne Cross faces 20 counts of possession and transmission of child pornography. The news release says Cross worked at Child Care in Brandon, which is a suburb of Tampa on Florida's west coast.

