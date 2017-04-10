Florida city reaches settlement over fatal police shooting
Officials of a Florida city have reached a $1.9 million settlement with the family of an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer. The Florida Times-Union reports that a nearly five-year saga came to an end Thursday with a personal apology from Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams to the family of Davinian Williams.
