Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 23 hrs ago, titled Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands. In it, USA Today reports that:
Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands A growing brush fire in South Florida is destroying buildings and homes, forcing people to flee Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p6ZJ2B Authorities held a 9 a.m. briefing on Saturday, April 22, 2017, to give an update on the 30th Avenue Southeast fire in Golden Gate Estates. This is recording of that news conference.
#1 13 hrs ago
Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related.
Repeat until your lungs are filled with water.
