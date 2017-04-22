Florida blaze spreads after ripping t...

Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 23 hrs ago, titled Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands. In it, USA Today reports that:

Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands A growing brush fire in South Florida is destroying buildings and homes, forcing people to flee Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p6ZJ2B Authorities held a 9 a.m. briefing on Saturday, April 22, 2017, to give an update on the 30th Avenue Southeast fire in Golden Gate Estates. This is recording of that news conference.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related.

Repeat until your lungs are filled with water.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! Sat BiZKiT 1
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Fri Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) Fri Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC