Florida bill would let governor remove politicians who commit...
As millions in debts piled up for months at City Hall, Opa-locka's political leaders finally agreed to ask Florida's governor to declare a financial emergency and appoint an oversight board to shepherd the city toward recovery. They reached a low point in January when City Commissioner John Riley said in a letter to the governor that the oversight board was like a "dictatorship" that views the city's politicians and managers as "a group of 'incompetent and defiant black officials' that are operating with criminal intent."
