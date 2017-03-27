Florida bill would let governor remov...

Florida bill would let governor remove politicians who commit...

The Miami Herald

As millions in debts piled up for months at City Hall, Opa-locka's political leaders finally agreed to ask Florida's governor to declare a financial emergency and appoint an oversight board to shepherd the city toward recovery. They reached a low point in January when City Commissioner John Riley said in a letter to the governor that the oversight board was like a "dictatorship" that views the city's politicians and managers as "a group of 'incompetent and defiant black officials' that are operating with criminal intent."

