Florida bill would let governor remove politicians who commit...

As millions in debts piled up for months at City Hall, Opa-locka's political leaders finally agreed to ask Florida's governor to declare a financial emergency and appoint an oversight board to shepherd the city toward recovery. They reached a low point in January when City Commissioner John Riley said in a letter to the governor that the oversight board was like a "dictatorship" that views the city's politicians and managers as "a group of 'incompetent and defiant black officials' that are operating with criminal intent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.