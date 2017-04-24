Florida auto licenses, tags, issued t...

Florida auto licenses, tags, issued through private companies could cost you more

22 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Drivers in Florida who renew their licenses and tags through a private company could soon face additional fees to do so. Some county tax collectors are blasting the idea, including the fact that the fees have no limit.

