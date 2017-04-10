Five Things to Know in Florida for April 11
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference Monday that the deputy responded to the screams as the woman was being stabbed at a home in Orlando. He says that when the man failed to obey the deputy's command to drop his knife, the deputy opened fire, striking the man.
