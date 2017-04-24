Five Lunchtime Headlines From Florida

Saturday Read more: News Talk Florida

A Florida man accused of driving drunk and fatally striking one boy and injuring four other students as they were walking home from a school bus stop is being held on $600,000 bail. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says bond was set for 48-year-old John Camfield during his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

