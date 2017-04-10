Fishing guides arrive in Tallahassee ...

Fishing guides arrive in Tallahassee to say 'we need help' to save Florida Bay

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An aerial photo shows blue-green algae enveloping an area along the St. Lucie River in Stuart last June. Fishermen pleaded with Florida lawmakers on Tuesday to quickly pursue a solution to the polluted water that flows out of Lake Okeechobee into estuaries on both coasts following heavy rains, spurring algae growth.

