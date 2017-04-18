Fast Five Florida headlines at noon
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is delaying his planned trade mission to Argentina due to wildfires that are burning in several parts of the state. Scott was scheduled to leave late Saturday for a five-day trip to Buenos Aires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|8 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Sat
|BiZKiT
|1
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC