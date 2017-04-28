There are on the USA Today story from 18 hrs ago, titled Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud. In it, USA Today reports that:

A Florida jury convicted Salomon Melgen of Medicare fraud, increasing the pressure he may face to testify against Sen. Bob Menendez in September.

