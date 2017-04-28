Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud
There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 18 hrs ago, titled Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud.
A Florida jury convicted Salomon Melgen of Medicare fraud, increasing the pressure he may face to testify against Sen. Bob Menendez in September.
#1 5 hrs ago
He's a Democrat. So he's probably a crook.
#2 3 hrs ago
well he did have an illegal alien sex offender for an intern, that speaks volumes on his values and since he is a dem it was not held against him.
