Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Me...

Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 18 hrs ago, titled Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud. In it, USA Today reports that:

A Florida jury convicted Salomon Melgen of Medicare fraud, increasing the pressure he may face to testify against Sen. Bob Menendez in September. Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez convicted in Florida Medicare fraud A Florida jury convicted Salomon Melgen of Medicare fraud, increasing the pressure he may face to testify against Sen. Bob Menendez in September.

honest assessment

Knoxville, TN

#1 5 hrs ago
He's a Democrat. So he's probably a crook.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,644

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
honest assessment wrote:
He's a Democrat. So he's probably a crook.
well he did have an illegal alien sex offender for an intern, that speaks volumes on his values and since he is a dem it was not held against him.

Chicago, IL

