Death penalty looms for man accused of killing 2, injuring 4
Prosecutors in Florida say they'll seek the death penalty against a 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 8-year-old son. State Attorney Phil Archer issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a Seminole County grand jury indicted Alan Cashe on two counts of first-degree murder.
