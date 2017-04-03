Dead Lives Matter: Sheriff's election may be overturn
In a 29-page joint pretrial stipulation obtained by Historic City News from the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, local voters get a glimpse of the degree of corruption involved in electing a sheriff in neighboring Putnam County. A lawsuit is heading to jury trial challenging the Putnam County Canvassing Board's November 2016 certification that Homer D "Gator" DeLoach III was properly elected to serve as Putnam County Sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
