Crime 31 mins ago 4:50 a.m.Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez faces gun, pot charge in Florida
Authorities say hip-hop artist Tory Lanez has been arrested on a weapons charge in South Florida. The Sun Sentinel reports that Miramar police pulled over the 24-year-old Canada native Wednesday afternoon for an expired dealer tag on a 2014 Rolls-Royce.
