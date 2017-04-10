Crime 22 mins ago 7:56 a.m.Report reveals new details from Florida nightclub shooting
A new report from Orlando police reveals nearly half of the 49 victims in the Pulse nightclub attack died on the dance floor without a chance to react or run for help. Another 13 died in bathrooms while waiting for help during a three-hour hostage situation June 12. The revelations are part of a 78-page presentation police Chief John Mina has given to about 10 police groups to discuss his department's response to the mass shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Fri
|Crack Pipe Smoke ...
|4
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Fri
|RustyS
|3
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Thu
|BiZKiT
|4
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned..
|Apr 12
|SoyPenisMinutae
|2
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC