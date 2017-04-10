Crime 22 mins ago 7:56 a.m.Report reveals new details from Florida nightclub shooting

A new report from Orlando police reveals nearly half of the 49 victims in the Pulse nightclub attack died on the dance floor without a chance to react or run for help. Another 13 died in bathrooms while waiting for help during a three-hour hostage situation June 12. The revelations are part of a 78-page presentation police Chief John Mina has given to about 10 police groups to discuss his department's response to the mass shooting.

