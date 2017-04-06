Central Florida Zoo plans $85M renovation over 20 years
Built more than four decades ago, the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is an outdated facility that sorely needs to be redesigned, modernized and focused more on education, according to zoo officials. Many exhibits are laid out in an "old style" in which visitors simply stroll through the zoo near Sanford without learning much about the animals or their habitat, officials said.
