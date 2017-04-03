Calvin Weatherspoon v. State of Florida
Ira D. Karmelin, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Celia A. Terenzio, Bureau Chief, and Don M. Rogers, Assistant Attorney General, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Respondent The issue before this Court is whether the State is entitled to a jury instruction and to argue to the jury the statutory crime of attempted felony murder under section 782.051, Florida Statutes , when the State charges only attempted murder and does not charge or allege the elements of attempted felony murder in the charging document.
