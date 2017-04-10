Breast feeding mom wants better TSA screening Read Story Meghan Bunchman
A Lowell mother is asking for clearer training and more empathy from Transportation Security Administration agents, after her Florida vacation turned sour. Stacie Vroman says she flies frequently for work, but her family vacation down south was the first time she had to deal with breast feeding while flying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
