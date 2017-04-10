As apartment fire raged, Florida woma...

As apartment fire raged, Florida woman contemplated tossing her kids, jumping to safety

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A pregnant woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a raging fire gutted a fourth-floor unit at a Lauderhill condominium Monday. A pregnant woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a raging fire gutted a fourth-floor unit at a Lauderhill condominium Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... 14 min Mikey 5
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell 6 hr Labia Whisperer 2
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... Mon ChemsarusCRU 12
This and That (Dec '08) Sun Clues 25,993
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Sun 40ish 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Apr 8 The Peoples Media 3,013
Women that shop the Net Apr 8 linda35ny 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC