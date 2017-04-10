As apartment fire raged, Florida woman contemplated tossing her kids, jumping to safety
A pregnant woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a raging fire gutted a fourth-floor unit at a Lauderhill condominium Monday. A pregnant woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a raging fire gutted a fourth-floor unit at a Lauderhill condominium Monday.
