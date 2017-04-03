Aramis Ayala yanked from murder cases...

Aramis Ayala yanked from murder cases after refusing to seek death penalty for accused cop killer

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A Florida prosecutor elected with $1 million from liberal billionaire George Soros has been removed from all first-degree murder cases after refusing to seek the death penalty for any suspect, including an accused cop killer. State Attorney Aramis Ayala , who won an upset victory in November after receiving $1.38 million from the Soros-backed Florida Safety & Justice PAC, had 21 first-degree murder cases in Orange and Osceola counties reassigned Monday to other prosecutors by Gov. Rick Scott .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 11 hr Franco 20
This and That (Dec '08) 12 hr Sarah 25,992
News Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15) Wed BlunderCONgress 4
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) Tue blockhead deserters 16
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer Apr 2 linda35ny 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Apr 2 BiZKiT 74
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC