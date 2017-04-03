Aramis Ayala yanked from murder cases after refusing to seek death penalty for accused cop killer
A Florida prosecutor elected with $1 million from liberal billionaire George Soros has been removed from all first-degree murder cases after refusing to seek the death penalty for any suspect, including an accused cop killer. State Attorney Aramis Ayala , who won an upset victory in November after receiving $1.38 million from the Soros-backed Florida Safety & Justice PAC, had 21 first-degree murder cases in Orange and Osceola counties reassigned Monday to other prosecutors by Gov. Rick Scott .
