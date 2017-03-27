Animals 44 mins ago 5:10 p.m.Dozens of illegal shark fins found on Key West boat
The Miami Herald reports that the vessel was discovered on Wednesday night with the fins, indicating they may have been taken in Florida waters. More than 73 million sharks are killed for their fins every year worldwide.
