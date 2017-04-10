All Roads Lead Back To Florida In 'Su...

All Roads Lead Back To Florida In 'Sunshine State'

In Sarah Gerard's debut, the 2015 novel Binary Star , her unnamed protagonist undergoes a metamorphosis of metaphorical proportions. A road trip with her boyfriend takes them to the darkest regions of inner space, and Gerard's body and psyche undergoes startling transitions.

