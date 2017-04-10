A Missouri churcha s playground is now a First Amendment exercise for Supreme Court
A Columbia church's lawsuit against the state of Missouri will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. The suit alleges the state discriminated against Trinity Lutheran in denying it a grant available to make play areas safer.
