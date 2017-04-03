6 arrested after protest against Syri...

6 arrested after protest against Syria action turns violent

Yesterday

Authorities say the peaceful protest at a Jacksonville park escalated into a confrontation between demonstrators and their opponents Friday night. Jacksonville Sheriff's officials estimated between 100 and 200 people were in the crowd.

