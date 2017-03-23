With Israeli teen arrested in JCC bomb threats, Florida leaders look for answers

A security guard stands outside the entrance to the David Posnack Jewish Community Center and David Posnack Jewish Day School after people were evacuated because of a bomb threat on Feb. 27, 2017, in Davie. Jewish centers and schools across the nation are coping with another wave of bomb threats as officials in Philadelphia begin raising money to repair and restore hundreds of vandalized headstones at a Jewish cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.