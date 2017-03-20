We should fight Florida Senate on HB 17

We should fight Florida Senate on HB 17

A seemingly innocuous, vague, yet potentially transformative Florida State House Bill is making its way through the Senate and should be watched very carefully. CS/HB 17: Local Regulation Preemption is before the Florida Senate currently and is pending review.

