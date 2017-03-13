W. Stephen Muldrow becomes acting U.S...

W. Stephen Muldrow becomes acting U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Florida

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

W. Stephen Muldrow, a federal prosecutor best known for handling the case of a doctor's son who tricked a woman into taking an abortion pill, will serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. Muldrow, 52, previously served as the first assistant to U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley, III.

