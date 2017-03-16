Volusia deputy shoots, kills man armed with shotgun, officials say
A deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a shotgun at him outside a Deltona home on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A woman called authorities about 6:40 p.m. and said a family member who she lives with was off his usual medications and was acting erratically, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.
