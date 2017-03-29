Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida ple...

Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida pledge more transparency amid budget battle

2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Florida's embattled economic development agencies signed contracts with the state Wednesday to post contract information, salaries and audits online. Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, public-private groups that lure businesses to the state with tax incentives and pay for tourism advertising signed a contract with the Department of Economic Opportunity pledging to post the information on their websites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

