Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida pledge more transparency amid budget battle
Florida's embattled economic development agencies signed contracts with the state Wednesday to post contract information, salaries and audits online. Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, public-private groups that lure businesses to the state with tax incentives and pay for tourism advertising signed a contract with the Department of Economic Opportunity pledging to post the information on their websites.
