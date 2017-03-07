'Unruly' Protester Shut Down Rubio's Florida Offices
Sen. Marco Rubio from Florida was forced to close a second district office in two weeks due to "unruly behavior" from constant protesters seeking to meet with Rubio, according to a Monday report from the Tampa Bay Times. The protesters stormed Rubio's district offices, in a well-planned photo-op in February, in which hundreds of handwritten letters were dropped off at offices statewide.
