'Unruly' Protester Shut Down Rubio's ...

'Unruly' Protester Shut Down Rubio's Florida Offices

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Sen. Marco Rubio from Florida was forced to close a second district office in two weeks due to "unruly behavior" from constant protesters seeking to meet with Rubio, according to a Monday report from the Tampa Bay Times. The protesters stormed Rubio's district offices, in a well-planned photo-op in February, in which hundreds of handwritten letters were dropped off at offices statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 15 hr Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) 17 hr Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Tue huntcoyotes 22
research chemicals shop liste Mon BiZKiT 11
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Mar 3 Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Mar 3 Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Mar 3 Heisenberg 73
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC