Trump's labor nominee likely to be asked about Florida case
Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta is expected to face questions at his Senate confirmation hearing about an unusual plea deal he oversaw for a billionaire sex offender while U.S. attorney in Miami. Acosta has won confirmation for federal posts three times previously, but he has never faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill for his time as U.S. attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Thu
|MikeGreen420
|14
|Citizens Freedom Party
|Thu
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Mar 7
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC