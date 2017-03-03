Trump tours private school in Florida...

Trump tours private school in Florida, promoting choice

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

President Donald Trump toured a private religious school in Florida on Friday, praising it as an ideal institution for "disadvantaged children" while re-emphasizing that his education agenda will focus on school choice. Trump visited St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, dropping in on a fourth-grade classroom and shaking hands with students who said they were learning about the history of Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 13 hr Captain Yesterday 7
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Fri Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Fri Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Fri Heisenberg 73
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Thu BiZKit 8
This and That (Dec '08) Mar 1 inspector clues so 25,991
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC