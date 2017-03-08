Trump on charm offensive with former rivals
In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. After spending months rehashing the brutal GOP primary and bragging about his victory, Trump has quietly launched a charm offensive, reaching out to former rivals whose help he now needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizens Freedom Party
|5 hr
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Tue
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|22
|research chemicals shop liste
|Mar 6
|BiZKiT
|11
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC