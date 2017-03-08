Trump on charm offensive with former ...

Trump on charm offensive with former rivals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. After spending months rehashing the brutal GOP primary and bragging about his victory, Trump has quietly launched a charm offensive, reaching out to former rivals whose help he now needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Citizens Freedom Party 5 hr Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Tue Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Tue Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Tue huntcoyotes 22
research chemicals shop liste Mar 6 BiZKiT 11
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Mar 3 Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Mar 3 Heisenberg 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC