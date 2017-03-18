Term limits will hurt the quality of Florida judges

For the second consecutive year, the Florida Legislature is attempting to place an amendment to the state Constitution before voters to enact term limits for the state's highest ranking members of the judiciary. Given President Donald Trump's stream of attacks on judges and the courts, state lawmakers must be confident that Florida voters can be persuaded to support judicial term limits, which actually will not limit the power of the state's courts but rather would detract from the quality and independence of their rulings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.