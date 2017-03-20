South Florida Crawfish Festival Returns With a 5,000-Pound Crawfish Boil

Find authentic low-country cuisine like gumbo, jambalaya, po'boys, and beignets in South Florida when the fourth-annual CrawDebauchery South Florida Crawfish Festival returns to Pompano Beach Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. Considered a celebration of all things New Orleans, the two-day festival, taking place at the Pompano Beach ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.