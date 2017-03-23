South Florida charity discovers 240 starving Haitians living in cave
A team from Food For The Poor discovered some 240 people living in a cave in the rugged mountains of Haiti near Fonds Rouge Dahere, where they have been since Hurricane Matthew hit the country's southern peninsula in October. A team from Food For The Poor discovered some 240 people living in a cave in the rugged mountains of Haiti near Fonds Rouge Dahere, where they have been since Hurricane Matthew hit the country's southern peninsula in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trusted research chemical vendor
|9 hr
|BiZKiT
|6
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a...
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|3
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|15
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|8
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC