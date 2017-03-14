Shall or May? Florida's Public Record...

Shall or May? Florida's Public Record Law Hangs On By One Word

The town of Gulf Stream, known for its protected pine trees and coastal views along State Road A1A in Palm Beach County, is ground zero for a statewide public records battle. A feud between town officials and a local businessman exemplifies the battle in existing public records laws that some lawmakers are using as reason to introduce legislation that some say has the potential to irreparably harm Florida's Sunshine Law, while others argue is needed to stop the abuse.

