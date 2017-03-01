Senator Tom Lee Files Legislation to Protect Florida's Seniors from Financial Fraud
Senator Tom Lee announced today the filing of the "Protecting Florida Seniors from Financial Fraud Act," a piece of legislation devised to safeguard Floridians in Continuing Care Retirement Communities . "Unfortunately, the conduct of a few bad actors, specifically the management of one CCRC in my community, has highlighted the need to increase oversight of these organizations," Senator Lee said.
Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
10 hr
tomin cali
6
