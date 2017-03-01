Senator Tom Lee Files Legislation to ...

Senator Tom Lee Files Legislation to Protect Florida's Seniors from Financial Fraud

Senator Tom Lee announced today the filing of the "Protecting Florida Seniors from Financial Fraud Act," a piece of legislation devised to safeguard Floridians in Continuing Care Retirement Communities . "Unfortunately, the conduct of a few bad actors, specifically the management of one CCRC in my community, has highlighted the need to increase oversight of these organizations," Senator Lee said.

