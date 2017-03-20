Seminole County mother accused of neglecting infant son to death
Michelle Spinicchia, 26, faces a charge of child neglect as well as charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. She was arrested Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 17
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Mar 16
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Mar 16
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC